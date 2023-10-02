Plant-Based East Asian-Inspired Planta to Open in Logan Circle

Plant-based restaurant Planta, which is rapidly expanding across Canada and the U.S., is growing further in Washington, D.C. with a new location in Logan Circle.

The restaurant, which offers an East Asian-influenced menu, opened a 4,320-square-foot lease in the West End at 1200 New Hampshire Avenue NW in April. A similarly sized Planta outpost in Logan Circle at 15th Street and P Street NW is slated to open in December.

SJG Properties is the landlord for the new space, while BGO (formerly BentallGreenOak) is the landlord for the New Hampshire Avenue location.

Brand Urban is leading the company’s expansion strategy and has helped grow Planta’s footprint to 20 restaurants in the last four years, with locations in Bethesda, Md., Chicago, New York City, Miami and Toronto. Later this year, the brand will open two restaurants in Atlanta.

“The restaurant is bringing a fresh new energy and untapped cuisine category to these markets,” Taryn Brandes, founder of Brand Urban, said in a prepared statement. “We positioned the brand in Washington D.C.’s West End neighborhood, strategically located by George Washington University, excellent hotel and daytime density, and a sophisticated residential population that has been underserved in polished, modern, yet approachable dining options.”

The Logan Circle location will be close to a Whole Foods, Sweetgreen and Barcelona Wine Bar, which Brandes noted shows the neighborhood’s appeal to the younger demographic that Planta is seeking.

Alex Yanoff of Brand Urban also represented the tenant in both D.C. leases alongside Kim Stein and Jenn Price of KLNB. BGO was represented by Bill Dickinson of Rappaport Management, while and John Asadoorian represented SJG Properties in their respective leases.

