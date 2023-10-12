Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Number 1 Beauty Supply Expands in DC’s Brentwood Neighborhood

By October 12, 2023 11:55 am
reprints
Brentwood Square Shopping Center. Photo: Divaris Real Estate

Number 1 Beauty Supply has inked a seven-year, 4,700-square-foot lease at Brentwood Square Shopping Center, a 34,000-square-foot retail center in Washington, D.C. 

MidCity Financial Corporation owns the property, having acquired it in 2015 for $14.1 million, according to property records. Harvey Property Management Company manages the shopping center, where rents currently average about $28.54 a square foot. 

SEE ALSO: Anna Sui Signs 2.5K-SF Lease at 218 West 37th Street

The beauty supply chain has 14 stores nationally, including locations at 2845 Alabama Avenue SE and 5928 Georgia Avenue NW in the District, and in the Marlow Height Shopping Center at 3901 Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, Md. It plans to open its Brentwood location early next year.

“The excellent visibility and signage potential along Brentwood Road made this location very appealing for the tenant,” Rob Gray, a vice president of Divaris Real Estate who negotiated the lease on behalf of the tenant, told Commercial Observer. 

Located at 1201-1233 Brentwood Road NE, the center’s anchor tenants include Home Depot and Giant Grocery. The property is close to the Metro’s Rhode Island Avenue station.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

2845 Alabama Avenue SE, 3901 Branch Avenue, 5928 Georgia Avenue NW, Brentwood Square Shopping Center, Harvey Property Management Company, Marlow Height Shopping Center, Mid-City Financial Corp., No. 1 Beauty Supply, Rob Gray, Divaris Real Estate
Designer Anna Sui.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Anna Sui Signs 2.5K-SF Lease at 218 West 37th Street

By Mark Hallum
37 West 26th Street
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

ID Card Company Idesco Renews at 37 West 26th Street

By Abigail Nehring
107 Greenwich Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Fintech Firm Revolut Signs 10K-SF Lease at 107 Greenwich

By Mark Hallum