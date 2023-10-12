Number 1 Beauty Supply Expands in DC’s Brentwood Neighborhood

Number 1 Beauty Supply has inked a seven-year, 4,700-square-foot lease at Brentwood Square Shopping Center, a 34,000-square-foot retail center in Washington, D.C.

MidCity Financial Corporation owns the property, having acquired it in 2015 for $14.1 million, according to property records. Harvey Property Management Company manages the shopping center, where rents currently average about $28.54 a square foot.

The beauty supply chain has 14 stores nationally, including locations at 2845 Alabama Avenue SE and 5928 Georgia Avenue NW in the District, and in the Marlow Height Shopping Center at 3901 Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, Md. It plans to open its Brentwood location early next year.

“The excellent visibility and signage potential along Brentwood Road made this location very appealing for the tenant,” Rob Gray, a vice president of Divaris Real Estate who negotiated the lease on behalf of the tenant, told Commercial Observer.

Located at 1201-1233 Brentwood Road NE, the center’s anchor tenants include Home Depot and Giant Grocery. The property is close to the Metro’s Rhode Island Avenue station.

