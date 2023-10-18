Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Bondholders Reject Big Office Lease at Gas Co. Tower in Los Angeles

300,000-square-foot lease would have meant a more than 11 percent increase on quarterly office leasing activity for all of L.A.

By October 18, 2023 5:15 pm
reprints
In an aerial view, the Gas Co. Tower, left, and U.S. Bank buildings are illuminated by the rising sun in Los Angeles, California.
In an aerial view, the Gas Co. Tower, left, and U.S. Bank buildings are illuminated by the rising sun in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
The 52-story tower at 555 West Fifth Street.
The 52-story tower at 555 West Fifth Street. photo: Hollywood Locations
One of March's newly delinquent office loans was a $350 million floating-rate mortgage secured by the Gas Company Tower in Los Angeles (pictured).
One of March's newly delinquent office loans was a $350 million floating-rate mortgage secured by the Gas Company Tower in Los Angeles (pictured). Photo: Josh Goodman via Wikimedia Commons

The Gas Company Tower in Downtown Los Angeles can’t catch a break, or even a tenant.

In another blow to Los Angeles’ office market, the CMBS bondholders for debt tied to the 54-story tower have rejected the city’s terms on a nearly 300,000-square-foot lease for its Housing Department to take 13 floors at the building, according to Newmark (NMRK)’s third-quarter office report. By itself, the lease would have meant a more than 11 percent increase on quarterly office leasing activity for all of Los Angeles, which tallied 2.6 million square feet, per Nermark.

SEE ALSO: Midtown South’s Tech-Fueled Office Boom Has Ended. What’s Next?

The Department of General Services, which manages the city’s real estate activity, did not immediately return requests for information. Additionally, Colliers (CIGI), which is the exclusive leasing brokerage and property manager of Gas Company Tower, did not return requests for comment.

The 1.4 million-square-foot Gas Company Tower went into receivership in April after Brookfield (BN) defaulted on $748 million in loans tied to the property and the 777 Tower. A large lease with the city would have brought significant relief considering law firm Sidley Austin, which is the second-largest tenant at the Gas Company Tower, will soon vacate. Further, the value of the tower at 555 West Fifth Street deflated by 57 percent — from $632 million in 2021 to $270 million — in just two years.

Total office vacancy in L.A. hit a new high of 22.2 percent in the third quarter, according to Newmark. The brokerage’s report didn’t give much hope for improvement anytime soon. 

“Most tenants continue to pursue trophy-grade, Class A space as they scale down their footprints,” the report read. “From a historical perspective, this quarter’s leasing activity of 2.6 million square feet can be categorized as lackluster at best.”

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

555 West Fifth Street, Gas Company Tower, slideshow, Brookfield, Colliers, Newmark
RFK Stadium.
Leases  ·  Development
Washington DC

Momentum Grows for RFK Stadium Redevelopment

By Nick Trombola
29 West 38th Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

PR Firm Anat Gerstein Sign 7K-SF Lease in Garment District

By Mark Hallum
2187 Garfield Avenue in the City of Commerce, Calif.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Staley Point Closes 123K-SF Industrial Lease in LA County

By Greg Cornfield