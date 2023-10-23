Furniture Manufacturer OFS to Open Showroom at The Herald in DC

Furniture manufacturer OFS has inked an 11-year, 7,114-square-foot showroom lease at The Herald, the restored former home of the Washington Herald Examiner in Washington, D.C.

OFS will take more than half of the fourth floor to create an office furniture showroom when it moves in later this year. Asking rent at the property, at 1307 New York Avenue, was $74 per square foot. The company is relocating from 1602 L Street.

SEE ALSO: Vanguard to Grow Offshore Latin American Business With Remote Miami Team

Marx Realty acquired the 114,000-square-foot historic building in 2020 for $41 million. The Beaux Arts building was constructed in 1923 and held the newspaper’s offices and printing presses, to which it owes the 19-foot ceilings on the ground floor. It’s there that Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis (then Bouvier) started her career as a photographer and reporter.

“The tenant knew as soon as they saw the building that it was the right ‘look and feel’ for their high-end brand,”Craig Deitelzweig, Marx Realty’s president and CEO, told Commercial Observer. “OFS loved the history of the building and felt its elegant look and dramatic ceiling heights would make their space memorable.”

The building features a 40-seat boardroom, a European-style cafe and the Bouvier Club, an 8,800-square-foot lounge that incorporates historic photos, curated artwork, newspaper-printing memorabilia and a fireplace.

As an extra perk, tenants also have access to the “Marx Mobile,” a 2023 Tesla Y that serves as The Herald’s house car.

OFS was represented by Michael Shipley of CBRE (CBRE), while Marx Realty was represented by Will Stern, Lauryn Harris and Eli Barnes of Avison Young.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.