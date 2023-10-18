DCHFA Adds Marcus Ervin to Multifamily Lending Team

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has named Marcus Ervin as its new senior vice president of multifamily lending and neighborhood investments.

In his new role, Ervin will serve as chief underwriter, and is responsible for developing business opportunities and managing the agency’s predevelopment construction pipelines.

“I’m delighted to join DCHFA in championing high-quality housing opportunities for the District’s residents while paving the way for new business opportunities,” he said in a prepared statement.

Before coming to DCHFA, Ervin served as the director of development at the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Md., where he was responsible for acquiring and developing a portfolio of approximately 7,000 high-quality, sustainable rental housing units.

This included building communities through new construction and overseeing significant renovations to Low-Income Housing Tax Credit properties via re-syndication.

Earlier in his career, Ervin served as the senior development officer at the Howard County Housing Commission from 2007 to 2017, where he managed acquisitions and redevelopments valued at more than $250 million, and oversaw the renovation of Housing Commission portfolios totaling $4 million.

