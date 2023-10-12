American Chemistry Council Formulates DC Headquarters Move

American Chemistry Council (ACC), which represents 190 companies in chemistry-related fields, is moving its Washington, D.C.-based headquarters to a slightly larger space in Mount Vernon Square.

The council inked a 93,000-square-foot lease at 655 New York Avenue NW with owners Brookfield Properties and Douglas Development. Its new space will occupy two floors, with nearly 200 staff members moving in.

SEE ALSO: Civil Rights Law Firm Relocating to 13K SF at 200 Varick Street

ACC has called Station Place Three, at 700 Second Street NE, home since 2010, when it signed a 90,000-square-foot lease after leaving Rosslyn, Va.

655 New York Avenue is a 756,000-square-foot trophy office and retail development that sits adjacent to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and spans an entire city block in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood of Downtown D.C. The complex comprises 19 historic buildings erected in the early 1900s and acquired by Brookfield and Douglas between 2001 and 2013.

Chris Jahn, ACC’s president and CEO, noted that being closer to the White House will further symbolize the council’s commitment to advocate for the people, policies and products of chemistry at the highest levels of government.

The complex features 678,000 square feet of office space and 79,000 square feet of prime retail, including Rumi’s Kitchen, Capital Burger, Pearls Bagels, Kinship, Metier and Compass Coffee.

Amenities include a two-story fitness facility and an 18,000-square-foot penthouse lounge and conference center with outdoor terraces that offer sweeping views of the capital. There’s also an on-site day care and a bike room with showers.

“This long-term lease is a clear signal that high-quality, amenitized buildings continue to attract leading organizations and companies that recognize the inarguable importance of an office environment that fosters collaboration, creativity and growth,” Bobby Swennes, a Brookfield executive vice president and head of its mid-Atlantic and Southeast region, said in a statement.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Lou Christopher, Charlie Carroccio, Jordan Brainard and Asher Inman represented the tenant in the deal, while the firm’s Mark Klug, Randy Harrell, Carroll Cavanagh, Emily Eppolito and Dimitri Hajimihalis advised ownership.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.