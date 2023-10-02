Alzheimer’s Association Inks Space in Arlington 

The Alzheimer’s Association has inked a 5,790-square-foot lease at National Gateway II, a 221,686-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va.

Wheelock Street Capital delivered the nine-story building in 2009, and completed a multimillion-dollar repositioning effort in 2022, delivering a tenant lounge and conference center and an outdoor courtyard plaza fully furnished with patio seating.

Located at 3550 South Clark Street in National Landing, the building is adjacent to the upcoming Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in the Alexandria portion of Potomac Yard and Amazon (AMZN)’s HQ2.

Other tenants at the site include a 46,000-square-foot LA Fitness, Bright Horizon’s early education and preschool facility, a Lidl Express grocery store, and Kaldi’s Social House, a 2,600 square-foot coffee shop and restaurant slated to open next year.

“The amenities and modern infrastructure will enhance our working environment and provide our staff and volunteers the resources needed to build and sustain meaningful and productive relationships with key stakeholders and the greater community who share our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” Kate Rooper, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association’s regional chapter in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., said in a prepared statement.

Lincoln Property Company’s Doug McLearn and Correll Caulfield represented the landlord in the deal, while Tenant Services Group’s Caleb Bush represented the tenant in the lease.

