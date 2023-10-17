All Glass Production Signs 250K-SF Industrial Lease in Broward County

EverWest Real Estate Investors has leased a warehouse in an industrial development in Pembroke Pines, Fla., to All Glass Production.

The new glass manufacturing company, registered by local businessman Frank Mata, will occupy the entire 249,700-square-foot building at 20351 Sheridan Street at the South Florida Distribution Center.

Bang energy drink maker Vital Pharmaceuticals previously owned the complex, which includes two warehouses and a vacant lot slated for a third warehouse, but sold it in two separate deals.

Denver-based Everwest purchased the warehouse that All Glass will occupy for $58 million in 2022 from Vital, which paid $40.1 million for it in 2020, just after the building was completed — and just before the pandemic started.

Earlier this summer, the beverage company, headquartered in nearby Weston, sold the adjacent warehouse, which previously served as a Bang distribution center, and a vacant 23-acre lot to Dogwood Industrial Properties and Summit Real Estate Group’s Arrowrock US Industrial Fund, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered the sale.

Arrowrock paid $39.8 million for the 218,943-square-foot warehouse at 20311 Sheridan Street, which is now available for lease, and paid $19.8 million for the undeveloped lot.

Mata is the founder of Miami-based Eco Window Systems and Unity Windows in Medley, Fla., both of which he sold to Tampa-based PGT Innovations, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

Cushman & Wakefield’s industrial leasing team, led by Matthew G. McAllister, and including Chris Metzger, Rick Etner, and Christopher Thomson, represented the landlord. The tenant was represented by Alex Bernaldo of America’s Commercial Real Estate.

