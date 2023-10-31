Finance  ·  Construction
Philadelphia

Affinius Capital, Bank OZK Make $102M Construction Loan on Philly Industrial Complex

Financing will help Crow Holdings Capital build phase two of a 1.4M-SF logistics center

By October 31, 2023 2:22 pm
reprints
Rendering or Tac-Pal industrial complex outside Philadelphia
Rendering or Tac-Pal industrial complex outside Philadelphia Photo Credit: Affinius Capital

Crow Holdings Capital, a Dallas-based real estate management firm, has secured a $102 million construction loan to build a 700,000-square-foot logistics building in the Philadelphia suburb of Palmyra, Penn., the second phase of a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial complex, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Affinius Capital originated the loan, while Bank OZK (OZK) made the senior portion of the financing. JLL (JLL)’s John Rose and Chad Orcutt arranged the financing out of JLL’s Dallas and Philadelphia offices, respectively. 

SEE ALSO: JPMorgan Makes $58M Acquisition Loan to Related for Jersey City Multifamily Debut

“This transaction offers a compelling opportunity for us to finance a newly built logistics property, proximate to Philadelphia, New York and various key distribution markets up and down the I-95 corridor,” said Eric Cohen, managing director of Affinius Capital, in a statement. 

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at Crow Holdings Capital on the second phase of this development,” he added.  

Known as the Tac-Pal Logistics Center, the industrial project sits directly along Route 73 and provides immediate access to I-95, I-295, and the New Jersey Turnpike. The 702,000-square-foot first phase of Tac-Pal Logistics Center was finished by Crow Holdings in June, and has signed a 245,000-square-foot lease to YesWay Logistics

Roughly 405,000 square feet of space remains available for lease in the first phase of the building. 

The second and final phase of Tac-Pal Logistics Center will include 40-foot clear heights and feature space for 166 tailgates, 438 parking spaces, and 236 trailer parking spaces. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

Chad Orcutt, I-95, Industrial, John Rose, New Jersey Turnpike, Tac-Pal Logistics Center, Affinius Capital, Bank OZK, Crow Holdings Capital, JLL
Jersey City, N.J.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

JPMorgan Makes $58M Acquisition Loan to Related for Jersey City Multifamily Debut

By Brian Pascus
229 West 43rd Street is located in Times Square.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Distressed Loans Face Valuation Pressures

By Mike Haas
The 270-unit Landmark at Cawley opened in 2022.
Finance
Texas

Pennybacker Capital Lends $42M on Texas Apartment Property

By Andrew Coen