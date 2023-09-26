William Goldberg Renews 8K-SF Lease at 589 Fifth Avenue

Diamond seller William Goldberg renewed its 7,837-square-foot space on the 14th floor of 589 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The jewelry company, founded in 1952 as Goldberg & Weiss, signed an eight-year renewal for its space in the building owned by GLL Real Estate Partners, a subsidiary of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Asset, according to the landlord.

It’s unclear when the jewelry company moved into the building. Asking rent was $80 per square foot for the space, which comes with a wraparound terrace, according to the landlord.

JLL (JLL)’s Brett Harvey and Ellen Spivey negotiated on behalf of the landlord while an unknown team from Noah & Company represented the tenant. Both parties declined to comment.

The 184,000-square-foot building, at the corner of East 48th Street, is anchored by fast-fashion retailer H&M, which signed a lease at the property in 2012 for one of its largest stores at the time for its 57,000-square-foot flagship.

The building, built in 1954, is also popular among bauble purveyors with other tenants including Blauweiss Berkowitz Jewelers and watch store Aaron Faber Gallery.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.