Torchy’s Tacos and Kura Sushi Make Maryland Debut at Rockville’s Federal Plaza

There can never be too many sushi spots, or taco spots for that matter. And now Federal Plaza in Rockville, Md., is getting one of each.

Federal Realty Investment Trust, the Bethesda, Md.-based developer behind the 249,000-square-foot retail center in Montgomery County, has inked leases with Torchy’s Tacos and Kura Sushi. Both will share the former home of Ruby Tuesday, which closed last year.

Torchy’s Tacos signed for 3,961 square feet at 12266 Rockville Pike and will open in early 2024. The restaurant has 115 locations in 14 states, and this location will mark its entry into Maryland.

Kura Sushi will offer a revolving sushi bar in its 3,325-square-foot space when it opens next summer at the same address. This will also mark its debut in Maryland, after finding success in Washington, D.C., at 614 H Street NW. Overall, Kura Sushi has more than 60 locations throughout the U.S.

“These two new, innovative dining additions further cement Federal Plaza as a popular shopping and dining destination for the Rockville and greater Montgomery County community,” Ralph Ours, director of leasing in the mid-Atlantic region at Federal, said in a prepared statement.

Other tenants at Federal Plaza include discount retailers TJ Maxx and Ross, electronics store Micro Center, grocery store Trader Joe’s and DMV Iron Gym. Mimi’s Handmade Ice Cream will open later this year.

Federal represented itself in-house on both leases. Ryan Wilner of KLNB represented Torchy’s Tacos, while Rene F. Daniel of Trout Daniel & Associates represented Kura Sushi.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.