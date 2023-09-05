The Air & Space Forces Association Finds New Home for HQ

The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA), a nonprofit education organization promoting the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, is headed to National Landing in Arlington, Va.

The association inked a 31,240-square-foot lease at 1201 South Joyce Street, a mixed-use shopping center owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust, according to the AFA.

In June, the AFA sold its longtime headquarters at 1501 Langston Boulevard in Arlington in a $16.25 million deal. The association then leased back 28,715 square feet of the 85,422-square-foot building as it searched for a new home.

“We look forward to creating a more modern and flexible facility that will enhance AFA’s operational capability and open new doors to growth in the future,” AFA’s president and CEO, retired Lt. Gen. Bruce “Orville” Wright, said in a prepared statement.

The property is just south of the Pentagon, which Wright noted was a major appeal of the new location as it allows for the association to be close to its Pentagon partners and customers.

The building is also close to D.C.’s Reagan National Airport, the Pentagon City Metro station and the recently opened Amazon’s HQ2.

The Joyce Street space was previously occupied by FLIR Systems, which left after it was acquired by Teledyne Technologies in 2021.

The AFA plans to move into its new headquarters by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Federal Realty was represented by Stephen Hoffeditz and Wesley Evans of Newmark (NMRK), while Cresa’s Mindy Saffer and Natalie Gosnell represented the AFA.

