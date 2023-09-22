Stanford University Renews Flatiron Campus at 915 Broadway

Stanford University renewed its lease for its New York City training center at ABS Partners’ 915 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

The organization signed a long-term renewal of the 5,885 square feet it has leased since June 2015 for its Stanford in New York Center, which occupies a portion of the 18th floor of the 20-story building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Luxury Designer Saint Laurent Opening Meatpacking District Flagship

The exact length of the lease was not disclosed, but asking rent was $80 per square foot, the source said.

Stanford’s New York training center accepts a cohort of 20 students each year with courses that focus on arts, architecture and design, and urban studies classes, according to its website.

ABS handled the deal in-house via Jay Caseley and Carol Sacks while Matthew Leon of Newmark (NMRK) negotiated on behalf of the tenant. ABS did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants in the 250,000-square-foot building include technology-focused continuing education school General Assembly, which signed a 10-year renewal for its 40,158-square-foot space in April 2021, and Charles Schwab.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.