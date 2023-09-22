The New York City Department of Corrections is renewing the lease for its training academy at 66-26 Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village, Queens, according to a notice in The City Record.

The agency signed a 10-year renewal for 38,478 square feet on the ground floor and mezzanine of the building, which is next to the Metropolitan Avenue-Middle Village stop on the M train, according to New York City Department of Citywide Services, which handles leasing for the city.

The fresh lease begins Nov. 12, at an annual rent of $846,516 ($21 per square foot) for the first five years and $931,167 ($24 per square foot) for the second five years, according to The City Record. The tenant has the option to terminate the lease at the end of the fifth year.

It wasn’t clear if there were brokers involved in the deal.

The training facility is inside Metro Mall, a suburban-style mall with big-box tenants including BJ’s Wholesale Club, Raymour & Flanigan, Burger King and kids amusement center Funtopia. The mall abuts the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Fresh Pond Yard and All Faiths Cemetery. Garden City, N.Y.-based Rentar Development has owned the 1.5 million-square-foot mall since the 1970s.

The Corrections Department has been training its officers in Middle Village since 1985, after decades running its training academy on Rikers Island.

DOC is also working on a large, new training facility in College Point, Queens, which is expected to cost $250 million, the Daily News reported earlier this year. The most recent class of corrections officers graduated from the New York City Police Department’s $1.2 billion academy in College Point, and the new DOC facility will rise next door.

