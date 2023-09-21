Leases  ·  Retail
Virginia

Noku Sushi and Tous Les Jour Coming to Comstock’s Reston Row

By September 21, 2023 4:42 pm
Reston Row. Rendering: Comstock

Leesburg, Va.-based Noku Sushi and national bakery chain Tous les Jour are both coming to the Reston Row District at Reston Station.

Both eateries will occupy ground-level retail space at 1800 Reston Row Plaza, the first of two trophy office towers under construction in Reston Station’s second phase.

Comstock is developing the buildings as part of the Reston Station mixed-use neighborhood, which covers more than 80 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station. It’s home to powerhouse companies such as Google, ICF Global and Spotify 

Noku inked a 1,800-square-foot lease for what will be its second location, joining the original Leesburg location at 1607 Village Market Boulevard. Noku features a broad menu of sushi, ramen, poke bowls and hibachi.

Launched in 2004, Tous les Jours, which signed a 3,635-square-foot lease, specializes in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, coffee and espresso drinks. The bakery has more than 90 locations throughout the U.S.

“Adding additional dining options, including sushi and bakery offerings, allows for a broader attraction to stakeholder palates and demand,” Timothy Steffan, Comstock’s chief operating officer, told Commercial Observer. “These additions round out the already diverse food offerings at Reston Row.” 

The retail space at 1800 Reston Row Plaza is now fully leased, with a flagship Vida Fitness facility scheduled to open in 2024. Noku and Tous les Jours are slated to open in 2025 along with Ebbitt House and Puttshack, which will be in the adjacent office and residential buildings.

“High-quality design and architecture coupled with accessibility and strong brand co-tenancies make the row a preferred option for iconic brands looking in this market,” Steffan said.

Jessy Toor, Lindsay Anderson and John Asadoorian represented Comstock in-house in both leases, while Michael Kang at Rappaport represented both tenants.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

