New York Sports Club Reopens near DC’s Dupont Circle

New York Sports Club (NYSC) is returning to its former home near Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle.

The company inked a 23,000-square-foot lease at 1211 Connecticut Avenue NW, just south of Dupont Circle, and will open on Monday. NYSC had operated a club at the location until the pandemic, but circumstances at the time required the company to vacate the space.

“As the world reopened, and we were navigating the challenges and changes the pandemic brought, the landlord approached us with a proposal to return,” Bill McMenamy, CEO of New York Sports Club, told Commercial Observer. “We envisioned a return to this area with a revitalized and forward-looking concept, designed not only to meet the evolving needs of the community, but to bring an exciting new fitness experience to the D.C. metro area.”

NYSC’s gym features a recovery lounge, personal training, expansive barbell racks, a dedicated cycling room and more. It will also introduce a new boutique fitness concept as part of its 1211 Club – a first to the region.

“Fhitting Room, which we acquired last October, is the leading HIIT [high-intensity interval training] and strength training studio in NYC, and it’s coming to 1211 later this fall,” McMenamy said.

DSC Partners owns the property, having acquired the 130,000-square-foot mixed-use building for $49.5 million in 2010. Over the last 13 years, the company completed a $6.5 million renovation, which included improving common areas, restrooms, the installation of a new HVAC system, and an updated building lobby. It also increased rent more than 20 percent to $50 a square foot for the office component, according to the company.

NYSC has 60 clubs throughout the East Coast, and this is its fourth in D.C., joining clubs at 3100 14th Street NW, 1835 Connecticut Avenue NW and 2251 Wisconsin Avenue NW.

“This area shares many similarities with the other neighborhoods we proudly serve throughout the DMV region, aligning well with our target demographic,” McMenamy said.

JLL represented the landlord in the deal. It was unclear who represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.