Leases  ·  Office
New York City

New York Cares Moving HQ Within Financial District to 39 Broadway

By September 6, 2023 1:08 pm
A building in Manhattan
39 Broadway. Photo: PropertyShark

Volunteer network New York Cares — known for its annual coat drive — will move its headquarters down the block in the Financial District.

New York Cares signed an 11-year lease for 8,280 square feet on the entire 27th floor of 39 Broadway, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). Asking rent was $43 per square foot in the 37-story tower, according to CoStar Group data.

The organization — which was founded in 1987 — currently has its headquarters at 65 Broadway and plans to move to its new digs later this year, C&W said.

Carri Lyon and Jenna Catalon of C&W represented the tenant in the deal, while The Lawrence Group’s Brian Siegel brokered it for landlord Cammeby’s Management Company. Siegel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 447,400-square-foot 39 Broadway include bi-state regulatory agency the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, the nonprofit Food Bank For New York City and personal injury law firm Jacoby & Meyers. Pharmacy Duane Reade leases the ground-floor retail space.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.

39 Broadway, 65 Broadway, Cammeby's Management Company, Cushman & Wakefield, New York Cares, The Lawrence Group
