Mount Sinai Buys Miami Development Site for $32M

Looks like a new Mount Sinai Medical Center will be erected in Miami.

The nonprofit hospital chain paid $32 million for a developable site near Miami International Airport, property records show.

The 5.6-acre parcel, which now functions as a surface parking lot for the Carlux Miami dealership, is between 8200 and 8250 SW Eighth Street, adjacent to Southwest 82nd Avenue in Westchester, Fla. It’s zoned under limited business use, meant for retail and service convenience facilities that satisfy the essential and frequent needs of a residential neighborhood.

“As South Florida’s population continues to grow, Mount Sinai is consistently looking for new ways to deliver on our mission of serving the community,” President and CEO Gino R. Santorio said in a statement.

“The recent land purchase in Westchester is part of a larger strategy intended to expand access to our brand of high-quality, compassionate care in Miami-Dade and beyond,” Santorio added.

A representative for Mount Sinai, which is not affiliated with the New York-based organization, declined to provide additional details about the upcoming development.

The seller, a private investor based in Coral Gables who could not be reached for comment, had acquired the land for $5.7 million in 2012, according to property records.

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center operates a hospital in Miami Beach as well as nine centers across Miami-Dade County, including a 12,000-square-foot facility in Hialeah that will open later this month, and another two in the Florida Keys.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.