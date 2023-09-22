Modular Building Startup Tomu Signs Lease at Hagerstown Industrial Park

New Heights Industrial Park, a 900,000-square-foot office and industrial park in Hagerstown, Md., has added two new tenants.

The development, at 18450 Showalter Road, is owned and managed by a joint venture between Bluestone Group and The Langer Company.

Tomu, a Washington, D.C., startup with offices at 57 North Street NW that develops prefabricated modular building systems, inked a lease for 15,000 square feet of industrial space at the Maryland property. Tomu specializes in designing and constructing hotel guest rooms and rental properties and will use the space for warehouse storage.

Pycube, headquartered in Sterling, Va., signed a 43,750-square-foot industrial lease. The company provides asset management and asset tracking for the health care industry

Lee & Associates of Eastern Pennsylvania brokered both leases on behalf of the landlords.

“Companies continue to gravitate to New Heights Industrial Park in search of highly flexible and open-space work environments, attractive leasing rates and access to a fertile labor market to support its operations,” Joel Kreider, a principal of Lee & Associates, told Commercial Observer. “The greater Hagerstown and Washington County region is attractive to those in search of a lower density geographic area, reduced housing prices and a higher quality of life, while also remaining close to major metropolitan areas.”

Located adjacent to Hagerstown Regional Airport, New Heights Industrial Park was formerly utilized by Fairchild Aircraft Manufacturing to produce aircraft used in World War II. The development features ceiling heights up to 50 feet, dock-high doors and free parking.

“The owners of New Heights Industrial Park have invested significant resources in its vision to deliver an innovative business community that meets the diverse and long-term real estate needs of companies in a wide variety of industry sectors,” Kreider said. “Leasing activity remains robust as companies remain interested in the unique advantages provided by this project.”

With the two new leases, the development is approximately 82 percent leased.

Lee & Associates’ Ed Skonecki was also part of the team representing the landlord. It was unclear who represented the tenants.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.