Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Mill Creek Lands $83M to Build Second Rental in Coral Springs

By September 22, 2023 12:18 pm
reprints
Rendering: Dorsky Yue International

Mill Creek Residential scored an $82.8 million construction loan to add a second rental building in the Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs development in Coral Springs, Fla., property records show.

The financing from Fifth Third Bank will go toward the construction of an eight-story building, housing 361 apartments and 24,180 square feet of ground-floor retail as well as 768 parking spots.

SEE ALSO: Urban Standard Capital Makes $38M Construction Loan on Crown Heights Rental

Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025. A representative for Mill Creek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, the Boca Raton-based developer paid $13 million for the nearly 3-acre site at 3310 N University Drive, located at the intersection of West Sample Road. Mill Creek recently completed the first phase of a multifamily, mixed-use building on an adjacent site. It features 351 apartments and 14,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Mill Creek is a prolific multifamily developer in South Florida. This spring, it landed two construction loans totaling $212 million, for a mixed-use project near Nova Southeastern University and a rental near the Aventura Mall. The company has a portfolio that comprises 34,200 rental units nationwide, per the firm.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs, Mill Creek Residential
Rendering of 827 Sterling Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Urban Standard Capital Makes $38M Construction Loan on Crown Heights Rental

By Brian Pascus
Rending of Elements Apartments in Santa Maria, California.
Finance  ·  Construction
California

Limekiln Provides $43M Construction Loan

By Brian Pascus
A rendering for The Jay Group's planned 270-unit multifamily project at 401 West 207th Street in Manhattan's Inwood section.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

BHI Lends $92M on Inwood Resi Tower Project 

By Andrew Coen