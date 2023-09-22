Features
Los Angeles

LA’s Real Estate Resilience: Power Players of 2023

Navigating Strikes, Slumps, and Surges: The Pillars Holding LA's Real Estate Landscape.

By and September 22, 2023 6:23 pm
reprints
Ryan Garcia


In the midst of changes and challenges, Los Angeles sees its real estate stalwarts shine. Join Greg Cornfield and Max Gross as they unpack the ‘Power LA 2023’ list, spotlighting those steering LA’s real estate ship amidst storms of strikes, market upheavals, and the dominating REITs of the industrial sector. This episode is an exploration of resilience, strategy, and innovation in LA’s evolving landscape.

SEE ALSO: Coffee With Citrin Cooperman Welcomes Noyack’s CJ Follini
Back Story, 3650 REIT, Acore Capital, Alagem Capital Group, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Amazon, AvalonBay Communities, BentallGreenOak, Blackstone, Cain International, CBRE, CIM Group, Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, Disney, Eastdil Secured, Equity Residential, Hackman Capital Partners, Irvine Company, Jamison Properties, JLL, JPMorgan Chase, Kroenke Group, Newmark, NewMark Merrill, PGIM Real Estate, Prologis, Prudential, Rexford Industrial Realty, Thorofare Capital, TIAA
The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla.
Features
Florida

How the Battle for South Florida’s Diplomat Resort Played Out 

By Julia Echikson
Michael Royce.
Players
Washington DC

Savills Taps Michael Royce To Join Industrial Services Department

By Keith Loria