LA’s Real Estate Resilience: Power Players of 2023
Navigating Strikes, Slumps, and Surges: The Pillars Holding LA's Real Estate Landscape.
By Max Gross and Greg Cornfield September 22, 2023 6:23 pmreprints
In the midst of changes and challenges, Los Angeles sees its real estate stalwarts shine. Join Greg Cornfield and Max Gross as they unpack the ‘Power LA 2023’ list, spotlighting those steering LA’s real estate ship amidst storms of strikes, market upheavals, and the dominating REITs of the industrial sector. This episode is an exploration of resilience, strategy, and innovation in LA’s evolving landscape.
Back Story, 3650 REIT, Acore Capital, Alagem Capital Group, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Amazon, AvalonBay Communities, BentallGreenOak, Blackstone, Cain International, CBRE, CIM Group, Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, Disney, Eastdil Secured, Equity Residential, Hackman Capital Partners, Irvine Company, Jamison Properties, JLL, JPMorgan Chase, Kroenke Group, Newmark, NewMark Merrill, PGIM Real Estate, Prologis, Prudential, Rexford Industrial Realty, Thorofare Capital, TIAA