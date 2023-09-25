Finance  ·  Construction
Los Angeles

Mosaic Secures $56M to Build Student Apartments Near USC

Firm's first ground-up development to be completed by 2025

By September 25, 2023 1:50 pm
A construction crew works to complete a nearly finished project in Los Angeles.
A construction crew works to complete a nearly finished project in Los Angeles. Photo: Allison Dinner/Getty Images
Rendering of Tessera rooftop
Rendering of Tessera rooftop Rendering: Sorensen Architects

Mosaic Investment Partners has secured financing for a new student housing development near University of Southern California’s campus, the company announced last week.

The $56 million, 18,800-square-foot site at 1069 West Exposition Boulevard in Los Angeles will be developed into a 75,000-square foot residential community thanks to joint venture equity and mezzanine financing from HC2 Capital, as well as a senior construction facility from Calmwater Capital.

Officially branded as Tessera, the 53-unit, seven-story building will feature fully furnished studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Tessera will be Mosaic’s first ground-up development, as well as its largest housing community, and is expected to be completed by 2025.

The project is within half a block of the USC campus and is across the street from the Expo/Vermont Metro E Line station.

“Tessera will provide USC students with a unique blend of luxury, convenience and community,” George Alva, Mosaic’s co-owner, said in a statement. “We brought in an award-winning architect and a high-end design firm that specializes in luxury homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades to help us create what we expect to be a stunning, world-class building with resort-like common area spaces including a highly amenitized rooftop with a pool, multiple fire pits, large outdoor dining area, and a dog park.”

Tessera was designed by SVA Architects. JLL (JLL) assisted Mosaic in securing the financing from HC2 Capital and Calmwater Capital. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

