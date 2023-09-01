Influencer Brand Alo Yoga to Offer Fitness Classes in Arlo Hotels

Arlo Hotels has partnered with influencer yoga platform Alo Moves to offer streaming fitness classes for guests in its hotels.

Arlo Hotels caters to visitors in trendy neighborhoods like Wynwood and Williamsburg, and hopes to tap into the needs of the lifestyle travelers that frequent their hotels, said Jimmy Suh, chief commercial officer at Arlo Hotels, in an August interview.

“People are much more self-conscious of staying fit during travel,” Suh said. “Now we’ve eliminated the excuse, so they’re not having to sacrifice [fitness].”

Guests at Arlo Hotels can stream an unlimited number of classes from Alo Moves, the virtual fitness arm of the Alo Yoga apparel brand, in the privacy of their rooms, using an Alo mat provided by the hotel upon request.

Alo’s strong presence on social media and its reach as an influencer brand were points in their favor, said Suh. “Their brand of apparel carries huge weight,” he said. “Their online fitness arm carries legitimacy as well, and they hire some of the best instructors, so we wanted to tap into their expertise.”

Arlo Hotels, which operates Arlo NoMad and Arlo Midtown in New York, has been growing in recent years. Its parent company, real estate development firm Quadrum Global, purchased The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn earlier this year, and will complete its rebranding under the Arlo name later this month. The company opened Arlo Wynwood in Miami last fall, and has a boutique property under development in Washington, D.C., near Union Station.

This partnership is a first for Alo, which has close to 50 stores in the United States and Canada. “Their motivation is to use our bricks and mortar to increase their exposure,” said Suh.

The partnership began in June, so there isn’t enough data to know whether it’s being utilized successfully — but there is one data point that seems to suggest it is. “What we’ve gathered anecdotally, the Alo mats have been frequently requested from the guests,” per Suh.

