Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington

Dwight Refis $24M Loan on Apartments in Vancouver, Wash.

By September 19, 2023 3:05 pm
reprints
Prairie Home Apartments. Photo: Dwight Capital

RRC Group has sealed a $23.6 million debt package to refinance a newly constructed multifamily asset near the Washington-Oregon border, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust, the affiliate real estate investment trust of Dwight Capital, supplied the loan on Prairie Home Apartments, a 120-unit property in Vancouver, Wash., about 18 miles north of Downtown Portland, Ore. Proceeds from the bridge loan will be used to retire existing construction debt. 

SEE ALSO: PGIM Refis Calabasas Housing Community With $25M Loan

McBride Capital’s Ken McBride and Matt McBride arranged the transaction.

Located at 12101 NE 116th Street, the 2023-built Prairie Home Apartments consists of five three-story residential buildings and one clubhouse on more than 5 acres. Its amenities include garages, a fitness center, a pool, a spa, a barbeque grill area, a dog wash station and a dog park.

RRC Group is a development company that features three partners including Richard Langdon, owner of Portland-based The Langdon Company

Langdon and Dwight officials did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Ken McBride, Matt McBride, Richard Langdon, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, McBride Capital, The Langdon Company
An aeriel view of Calabasas.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Los Angeles

PGIM Refis Calabasas Housing Community With $25M Loan

By Nick Trombola
James Millon.
Finance  ·  Players
National

CBRE Appoints James Millon as President of Debt and Structured Finance

By Andrew Coen
GenX Capital Partners managing partner Mark McClure
Finance  ·  Construction
Maine

Buildings Capital Provides $24M in Construction Financing For Maine Condo

By Brian Pascus