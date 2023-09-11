David Carlos Departs Savills With Two-Person Team for JLL

David Carlos is setting off from Savills after taking a job as head of brokerage services for nonprofit, education and government clients at JLL (JLL), Commercial Observer has learned.

Carlos — who has mainly steered deals with hospitals, universities, nonprofits and religious organizations during his 16-year Savills tenure — is taking his two-person team with him as well: Andrew Dzenis and Rekha Pednekar, according to JLL.

“David is a highly skilled broker whose experience executing complex, multi-dimensional transactions will be a tremendous asset as JLL continues to expand its capabilities in New York and beyond,” Peter Riguardi, president of the New York region for JLL, said in a statement.

Carlos, who started at JLL on Monday, had a client roster at Savills that included Weill Cornell Medicine, Jewish Theological Seminary, City University of New York, New York Public Library and KIPP charter schools.

One notable deal Carlos negotiated was an eight-year, 95,000-square-foot lease in May 2018 for Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which then subleased 26,000 square feet to Lee & Associates NYC. In March, he started work with Arthur Mirante on marketing the former St. John’s University’s Grymes Hill campus on Staten Island for sale.

Carlos started work at Savills around 2007, and Dzenis, an associate, joined the team in 2018 followed by Pednekar, who joined in 2021.

A spokesperson for Savills declined to comment.

Before jumping into brokerage, Carlos attended Cornell University where he studied consumer economics and was captain of its varsity soccer team, as CO previously reported. He briefly played professional soccer for a second-division team in Portugal.

