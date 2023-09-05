Design + Construction  ·  Construction
National

Constructing Optimism

Decoding the Unexpected Rise of Construction Lending in a Downturn Market

By and September 5, 2023 5:24 pm
reprints
Construction Podcast
Construction Podcast Commercial Observer


In today’s episode, we delve into the current state of the commercial real estate market. With debt originations dropping and a reduced lender landscape, how is construction lending emerging as a beacon of optimism? Join Executive Editor Cathy Cunningham and staff writer Brian Pascus as they dissect Newmark (NMRK)’s Q2 report, discussing the opportunities, risks and insights from industry experts. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or simply curious about market dynamics, this discussion offers valuable insights into today’s CRE trends.

SEE ALSO: Greystone Hires Former Freddie Mac Multifamily Leader Debby Jenkins
Back Story, 3650 REIT, Affinius Capital, Avrio Management, Colliers, Dekel Capital, First Republic Bank, JLL, Newmark, PacWest Bancorp, Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Thorofare Capital, Urban Standard Capital
Debby Jenkins.
Finance  ·  Players
Washington DC

Greystone Hires Former Freddie Mac Multifamily Leader Debby Jenkins

By Andrew Coen
Construction at a multifamily housing development on August 30 in Los Angeles. According to data from the California Association of Realtors, housing affordability dropped to a 16-year low in California in the second quarter of this year amid high-interest rates. According to the figures, just 16 percent of people in the state are able to afford to purchase an existing median-priced single-family home.
Players
Los Angeles

Who Owns the Most Apartments in Los Angeles?

By Greg Cornfield
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
New York City

How Construction Financing Remains Resilient Despite Rate Hikes

By Brian Pascus