Constructing Optimism
Decoding the Unexpected Rise of Construction Lending in a Downturn Market
By Brian Pascus and Cathy Cunningham September 5, 2023 5:24 pmreprints
In today’s episode, we delve into the current state of the commercial real estate market. With debt originations dropping and a reduced lender landscape, how is construction lending emerging as a beacon of optimism? Join Executive Editor Cathy Cunningham and staff writer Brian Pascus as they dissect Newmark (NMRK)’s Q2 report, discussing the opportunities, risks and insights from industry experts. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or simply curious about market dynamics, this discussion offers valuable insights into today’s CRE trends.
