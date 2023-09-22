Amish Market Renews Lease at 731 Ninth Avenue

Hell’s Kitchen residents can continue shopping at Amish Market at 731 Ninth Avenue for another few years.

The neighborhood grocer signed a five-year renewal for 15,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the building between West 49th and West 50th streets, brokers at Meridian Retail Leasing confirmed. Asking rent was $120 per square foot.

Meridian’s James Famularo and Evan Roteman brokered the deal for the landlord, Aetna Realty. Amish Market was represented by Famularo.

“They’ve been a beloved gourmet market in Hell’s Kitchen for over 20 years,” Famularo said in a statement. “They run a very successful business, and we’re happy we were able to keep it going for them.”

Amish Market opened in 1991 and serves farm-to-table products, international imports, and prepared meals to go in a homey storefront with wicker baskets hanging from the ceiling. It has another outpost at 240 East 45th Street.

The grocer occupies the ground floor of the four-story walk-up building that contains residential units above.

