Starbucks Coming to Brooklyn’s Midwood

After opening outposts by Brooklyn College and on Kings Highway, Starbucks has finally landed on a new storefront on Avenue J in Midwood, Brooklyn, expanding its reach in the southern part of the borough.

The national coffee chain took 2,000 square feet for 10 years at 1520 Avenue J, next to the well-known Di Fara Pizza and Avenue J stop on the Q train, according to landlord broker Tri State Commercial Realty.

Starbucks will replace a dollar store, Penny Lane, in the storefront at the corner of East 16th Street when it opens sometime this fall, Tri State said.

Joseph Cohen of Tri State represented the landlord, ground leaseholder YPHS, and declined to disclose the asking rent for the space. Diana Boutross of Cushman & Wakefield represented Starbucks. A C&W spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the deal.

“I grew up on Avenue J, and being able to bring a major national tenant to this area really brings it full circle for me,” said Cohen.

He added that being next to the Q train and close to a Touro College campus and multiple high schools made it an attractive location for the coffee merchant.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.