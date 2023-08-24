Hamptons Restaurant Tutto il Giorno to Open in Palm Beach

Tutto il Giorno, an Italian concept from the Hamptons, is coming down south to Palm Beach.

Tutto il Giorno Restaurant Group, the hospitality company behind the Hamptons staple, inked a 8,500-square-foot lease at The Royal Poinciana Plaza luxury mall.

SEE ALSO: Adult Day Care Takes Space at Flatbush and Church Avenues in Brooklyn

The restaurant will have capacity for 200 seats and is scheduled to open at the end of 2024. It’ll be located inside the Playhouse Theater, a defunct venue now undergoing renovations that has primarily served to house pop-ups since its closure two decades ago.

The outpost will be the only waterfront restaurant in Palm Beach, an island town that counts billionaires Stephen Ross, Nelson Peltz and Tom Ford as residents.

A representative for the mall’s owners, WS Development and the Sterling Organization, declined to divulge the length of the lease and the asking rent.

Completed in 1957, The Royal Poinciana Plaza is an open-air mall with 180,000 square feet of retail space. Tenants include luxury brands such as Hermès, Saint Laurent and Oscar de la Renta, as well as another upscale Italian restaurant originally from New York, Sant Ambroeus.

Founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife team Gianpaolo de Felice and Gabby Karan de Felice, daughter of famed fashion designer Donna Karan, Tutto il Giorno was inspired by Gianpaolo’s childhood in Southern Italy. The concept has three locations in the Hamptons. An outpost in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood closed during the pandemic.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.