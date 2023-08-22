Rocco’s Tacos Renews Lease on West Palm’s Clematis Street

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar will continue to serve up tacos from its longtime West Palm Beach home.

The owners of the popular taqueria renewed their 4,800-square-foot lease at 224 Clematis Street for another 15 years, according to the tenant. The renewal, which began this month, includes a five-year renewal option.

The restaurant, a partnership between Rocco Mangel and Big Time Restaurant Group, opened in 2007 and became a favorite among locals, helping to boost the West Palm Beach nightlife scene. Today, the concept has grown to include locations across Florida.

“When Rocco’s Tacos opened in West Palm Beach, Rocco Mangel and his team at Big Time Restaurant Group set the bar high for dining and entertainment on Clematis Street,” West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James said in a statement.

The Clematis Street outpost will receive “a complete makeover,” which is set to include upgrades to the restaurant’s outdoor seating area, Mangel said. The restaurant may close during off-peak times, though its operators have not made a final decision, a spokesperson for Big Time Restaurant added.

The landlord, Redfearn Capital, bought the 32,661-square-foot Clematis Street building for $18 million two years ago, according to property records. Besides Rocco’s, tenants include Starbucks and the Yolk restaurant chain.

A block south at 115 S Olive Avenue, the Delray Beach-based Redfearn is buying a 6,841-square-foot building, which it plans to reposition as a bar or restaurant, investing over $1 million.

