New York’s Roberta’s to Open in Miami Beach

Roberta’s, a beloved Brooklyn-born pizzeria, is coming to Miami Beach.

The team behind the restaurant inked a 3,000-square-foot lease at 72 Park, a luxury condominium now under construction, according to the developer.

The 22-story development at 580 72nd Street in North Beach is set to feature 206 residential units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The project is a partnership among Miami Beach developer Lefferts Investments, Russell Galbut’s family office GFO, and Matis Cohen.

Construction has been underway since December when the partners landed a $98 million construction loan. The joint venture assembled the 1.7-acre site between 2015 and 2016, paying about $17 million in total, according to property records.

In July, the trio proposed a similar luxury condo building across the street at 600 72nd Street.

Roberta’s was founded by Michelin-starred chef Carlo Mirarchi, along with Brandon Hoy and Chirs Parachini (who is no longer involved), in a Bushwick warehouse in 2008, back when most people had no idea where Bushwick was. The pizzeria’s specialty was wood-fired Neapolitan pies with ingredients from its rooftop garden.

It has since evolved into a Brooklyn institution with multiple Michelin Bib Gourmand picks, and an international brand with frozen pies sold at Whole Foods. It has also grown to several locations throughout New York City, as well as in L.A., Houston, Nashville, Singapore and Montauk.

In Miami Beach, Roberta’s, which is set to open next year, will wrap around the northwest corner of 72 Park. The outpost will be the brand’s first location in Florida, though it operated a six-month pop-up at the Miami Design District in 2018.

Representatives for Roberta’s and Lefferts declined to provide the length of the lease and the asking rent of the Miami Beach location.

Roberta’s is the latest New York restaurant to set up shop in the Miami area since the start of the pandemic. Other openings have included Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote, Joe’s Pizza, Major Food Group’s Carbone and Sadelle’s, to name just a few. More recently this summer, Keith McNally and Stephen Starr opened Pastis, a Parisian-style brasserie, in Wynwood.

