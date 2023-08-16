Policy Research Firm Acumen Expands to 41K SF in DC

Acumen, a policy research firm, has expanded its space at 440 First Street, NW in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The company inked a 5,741-square-foot extension, bringing its total space to 40,948. Acumen’s initial lease of 14,751 square feet was signed in 2016, and it added the remaining space since that time in seven separate expansions.

Acumen will now occupy the entirety of floors eight, nine and 10 in the 10-story building.

Office Properties Income Trust owns the 140,000-square-foot building, having acquired it as part of a larger portfolio in 2020. It is managed by The RMR Group.

“Acumen’s continued growth at 440 First Street over the past seven years demonstrates that the building’s location, access and amenities — at a time when tenants have many options — [are] truly unparalleled,” Bill Stevens, senior director of leasing for The RMR Group, told CO. “With an incredible rooftop terrace and modern lobby, the building is the ideal property for employers to grow and expand.”

Located blocks from Capitol Hill, and in close proximity to Union Station and the Judiciary Square Metro Station, the LEED Platinum-certified building features a rooftop terrace, conference facility and fitness center.

Cresa’s Mindy Saffer and Jake Ruben represented Acumen in the expansion, as well previous expansions. JLL (JLL)’s Nathan Beach, Thomas Myers and Meghan Murray represented the owner in the deal.

