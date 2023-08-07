Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Florida

Podcast: Building Controversy, The Ongoing Use of Child Labor in Construction

A Deep Discussion with Chava Gourarie and Brian Pascus on Child Labor in Construction

By and August 7, 2023 2:43 pm
reprints
Commercial Observer


In this urgent and revealing episode, we dive into a growing and alarming trend within the construction industry: the increasing reliance on child labor. Join our insightful hosts, Chava Gourarie and Brian Pascus, as they unravel the complex factors driving this unsettling shift.

SEE ALSO: How Commercial Real Estate Can Navigate Insurance Challenges
Back Story
President Joe Biden speaking on March 9, 2023.
Industry  ·  Politics & Real Estate
Washington DC

President Biden Urges Cabinet to Bring Federal Employees Back to Office

By Keith Loria
Harry Blanchard is CRED iQ's new managing director, and head of data & analytics.
Finance  ·  Players
New York City

CRED iQ Adds New Managing Director for New Manhattan Office

By Andrew Coen
Bagels at the H&H location at 526 Columbus Avenue.
Industry  ·  Players
New York City

H&H Bagels’ Nationwide Expansion Banks on Seinfeld Infamy

By Mark Hallum