Organic Grocer Sprouts to Occupy Vacant Stein Mart in Leesburg

Sprouts Farmers Market, a Phoenix-based organic grocery chain, is expanding its presence in Northern Virginia.

The company has inked a 24,770-square-foot lease at Battlefield Shopping Center, a retail center in Leesburg, Va., according to the Washington Business Journal.

Kimco Realty owns the 317,292-square-foot center, which was developed in 2015.

The supermarket chain, which operates approximately 400 stores in 23 states, oopened its second store in Northern Virginia in May, signing a 26,000-square-foot lease at Manaport Plaza in Manassas, after its debut at 494 Elden Street in Herndon in 2019.

The new store will open at 1021 Edwards Ferry Road NE in the latter half of next year, occupying half the former space of department store Stein Mart, which declared bankruptcy and shuttered in 2020 as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The space has been empty since the stein moved out, though Western apparel store, Boot Barn is scheduled to open in 12,000 square feet this fall.

The tenant roster at Battlefield Shopping Center also includes anchor Dick’s Sporting Goods, DSW, Staples and Ross Dress For Less.

Requests for comment from Sprouts and Kimco Realty were not immediately returned.

