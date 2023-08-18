Newmark (NMRK) has launched a new capital markets arm specializing in data centers and tapped Brent Mayo, from investment bank DH Capital, to help lead the group.

Mayo will work with the capital markets team on helping arrange financing and acquisitions of data centers and other kinds of digital infrastructure, alongside Newmark’s data center consulting advisory group.

He comes to Newmark from DH Capital, an investment bank that specializes in advising clients on acquiring, financing and restructuring deals for data centers, telecom infrastructure, and software that serves cloud computing and hosting companies. The company is an arm of Citizens Financial Group, which acquired it last year.

“Newmark’s demonstrated success across nearly all real estate verticals and asset classes, coupled with its commitment to growing in the digital infrastructure space, created a unique opportunity to serve our clients in a rapidly evolving sector,” said Mayo. “I look forward to partnering with the talent at Newmark and building on the platform’s success and momentum as we expand and accelerate the firm’s best-in-class capabilities in the data center and digital infrastructure space.”

During his seven-year tenure at DH Capital, he’s been involved in some of the data center industry’s biggest sales and acquisitions. That includes KKR and GIP’s $15 billion purchase of data center operator CyrusOne last year, Aligned Data Centers‘ picking up Latin American data center company ODATA in December, and Data Foundry’s $420 million sale to Switch. DH didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

He also did a previous stint at a Tampa, Fla.-based data center company, vXchnge, and has a degree in accountancy from the Providence College School of Business.

Chad Lavender, the president of capital markets for North America at Newmark, said in a statement that he was “excited to broaden Newmark’s reach with an industry leader and professional of Brent’s esteem, which significantly enhances our capabilities in an asset class as important as data centers and digital infrastructure.”

