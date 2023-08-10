Two Medical Tenants Complete Leasing at Quarterfield Station Retail Center

Two medical tenants are headed to Quarterfield Station, a 23,180-square-foot retail center in Glen Burnie, Md., bringing the center to full occupancy.

Pain Management Solutions, a pain management facility which operates locations in six states, inked a lease for 4,092 square feet of space, while its affiliate company, Clearway Surgery Center, signed for 4,141 square feet.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services brokered both leases on behalf of Quarterfield Ventures, which has owned the property since 2020.

“The medical and health care sector, as evidenced by the recent leasing activity at Quarterfield Station and similar neighborhood shopping centers, has been a significant driver of late,” Morgan Wimbrow, a real estate advisor at MacKenzie, told Commercial Observer in an email.

“Patients are attracted to the convenience of driving to their local center for medical attention and healthcare services, as opposed to driving to a distant hospital or medical building, and dealing with unpleasant parking concerns,” Wimbrow said.

The property is directly off I-97, near the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. The center’s tenant roster also includes Apex Neuropathy and Pain Center, Life Force Chiropractic, Maryland Primary Care and Pivot Physical Therapy.

“Quarterfield Station is now dominated by the medical and health care industries, and that also helps with the overall branding of the center,” Wimbrow said. “This is perfect for private medical groups that don’t want to be located on the fifth floor of a medical building and, instead, have direct suite entry with a free parking lot.”

The center is also home to The Grill at Quarterfield Station, a nail salon and a fitness studio.

Approximately 200,000 people, including nearly 75,000 households with an average household income exceeding $95,000 reside within a 5-mile radius of Quarterfield Station, according to MacKenzie data.

MacKenzie’s Chris Bennett and Ginny Vernick joined Wimbrow in representing the landlord in the leases, while Michele Kornbluth of Lee & Associates–Maryland represented Pain Management Solutions and Clearway Surgery Center.

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.