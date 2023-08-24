life sciences
New York

Pfizer Expands With 151K SF at Hudson Valley iCampus

Combined rents valued at more than $16 million

By August 24, 2023 11:10 am
Hudson Valley iCampus is a 2 million-square-foot, mixed-use, multi-tenanted property on 207 acres at 401 North Middletown Road in Pearl River, N.Y.
Biopharmaceutical giant Pfizer is growing its footprint at Industrial Realty Group’s Hudson Valley iCampus in Rockland County, New York.

Pfizer is expanding at the life sciences and biotech campus after signing for 151,065 square feet of manufacturing, laboratory, warehouse and office space in multiple buildings, Industrial Realty Group announced. The combined annual rents have a value in excess of $16 million.

Pfizer will use the space for its PGS division, which produces commercial antibody drug conjugates for Pfizer’s oncology business with clinical scale capabilities.

Hudson Valley iCampus is a 2 million-square-foot, mixed-use, multi-tenanted property on 207 acres at 401 North Middletown Road in Pearl River, N.Y., about 24 miles north of Manhattan. Tenants include ​​Pfizer, Sanofi US Services, Momentive Performance Materials, Auro Vaccines and Strides Pharma.

Last year, Pfizer announced that it will invest $470 million to build a state-of-the art laboratory and office building on a portion of a 23-acre parcel it owns for its vaccine research and development division. That parcel is contiguous to Hudson Valley iCampus and will be an expansion of Pfizer’s existing laboratory, office and meeting spaces there. 

Jamie Schwartz, president of Hudson Valley iCampus, represented ownership in Pfizer’s expansion. Warren Braverman, a senior  managing director at Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), represented Pfizer. 

