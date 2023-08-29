Less than a year after Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida’s Gulf Coast, the region is facing another life-threatening storm.

Hurricane Idalia, which as of Tuesday afternoon was churning through the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane, is expected to strengthen to Category 3 before making landfall Wednesday in the Big Bend region, where the Panhandle intersects with the peninsula.

With predicted winds as powerful as 125 mph, the storm could bring “life-threatening storm surges” — up to 12 feet of flooding, if it hits during high tide — the National Hurricane Center warned.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties across the northern parts of the state, stretching from the Gulf to the Atlantic Coast. More than 20 counties are under evacuation orders.

“This is going to be a powerful hurricane,” the governor said Monday during a press conference. “This is absolutely going to impact the state of Florida in many, many ways. … So buckle up.”

While Idalia marks the first major hurricane to hit the Sunshine State this year, Gov. DeSantis remained optimistic that Idalia would be less destructive than Ian.

The Category 4 hurricane hit the Fort Myers area in September, producing the third most expensive recovery effort in the country, costing an estimated $115.2 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“Compared to say an Ian where you had it mixed with a lot of commercial and residential, this is likely just going to be a lot of trees and roads and stuff,” the governor said.

South Florida will likely be saved from the worst impacts. The region is expected to endure only one to two inches of rain. Public schools in Miami-Dade County remain open Tuesday.

Less lucky are Georgia and South Carolina. Idalia is expected to hit those states Thursday just as Hurricane Franklin throttles over the Atlantic Ocean nearby. Franklin, a Category 3 hurricane and the strongest recorded near the U.S. this year, is not expected to make landfall, but it could exacerbate storm surges along the coasts.

Julia Echikson can be reached at Jechikson@commercialobserver.com.