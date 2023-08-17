The owners of the popular Dante’s HiFi listening bar in Wynwood are taking over the retail space that previously housed the Navé restaurant in Coconut Grove.

Sault Hospitality bought the lease for the Navé space at 3540 Main Highway from Ariete Hospitality Group. The 8,500-square-foot space is next door to Ariete’s namesake Michelin-starred restaurant. The deal is 18 years long with a 10-year option.

The new concept — set to open in the first quarter of next year — will replace Ariete’s Navé, an upscale contemporary American restaurant that closed within the past year. A spokesperson for Sault declined to provide additional details about the upcoming restaurant.

The Allocation Room wine shop and event space, located at the same address and also owned by Ariete, will remain operational. The group, led by chef Michael Beltran, will own a minority stake in Sault’s restaurant: the first official project under the Sault umbrella.

“We set out to do something culturally significant in Miami with Dante’s HiFi, and now we are looking to have the same effect in the dining scene in Coconut Grove,” Jourdan Binder, a partner at Sault, said in a statement. “It’s not just one of the best spaces we’ve seen — it’s an opportunity we had to seize.”

Sault’s three partners — Binder, Sven Vogtland, and Alan Drummond — opened Dante’s HiFi, a bar with walls covered in vinyls inspired by Japanese listening rooms, in 2021. Another Dante’s bar is located in Austin, Texas.

In recent years, the dining scene in Coconut Grove, a leafy Miami neighborhood, has gone upscale, thanks in part to the arrival of two Michelin stars and restaurateurs such as David Grutman.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.