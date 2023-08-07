CRED iQ has hired Harry Blanchard from Moody’s Analytics to help spearhead the tech-focused commercial real estate data firm’s growth out of its new Manhattan office, Commercial Observer can first report.

Blanchard, who arrives at Radnor, Pa.-based CRED iQ after six years at Moody’s, will take on the role of managing director and head of data and analytics.

“Harry’s multi-faceted experience and leadership skills are vital to our future, and I am pumped to watch him help shape our business,” Michael Haas, co-founder and CEO of CRED iQ, said in a statement.

CRED iQ, which was founded in May 2020, supplies data, analytics and valuation for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loans on a monthly basis. It also tracks trends for debt supported by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, along with property data.

Prior to Moody’s Analytics, Blanchard spent a year as a CMBS senior credit analyst at Moody’s Corporation. He also has held previous CRE positions at MetLife and Wells Fargo.

Blanchard was hired as part of CRED iQ’s broader expansion plans — first reported by CO in June — that include a Manhattan office to serve the New York marketplace. CRED iQ also announced its first New York hire in former CompStak account executive Adam Krause as vice president of sales. The company’s Manhattan office is slated to open in September.

Blanchard said in a statement that he was drawn to CRED iQ because of its mission to provide “precise data, an efficient experience with multiple perspectives and powerful valuation and risk tools.”

