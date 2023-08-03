Preschool Leases 10K SF at 180 Livingston in Downtown Brooklyn

A new Montessori-inspired school is opening a second location in Downtown Brooklyn.

Changing Tomorrow Childcare Academy, a school aimed at serving kids from 3-months-old to 5-years-old, has leased 10,000 square feet on the ground floor at 180 Livingston Street, according to landlord Thor Equities. A Thor spokesperson didn’t reveal the asking rent in the deal, which will last for 15 years with an option to extend for five more.

“This new location for Changing Tomorrow Childcare Academy is the perfect addition to the bustling neighborhood,” Jack Sitt, an executive vice president at Thor, said in a statement. “We are excited for the expert childcare center to use our space to educate the bright, curious minds of young children.”

This will be the second location for the preschool and pre-kindergarten provider, which has another Downtown Brooklyn outpost by the Manhattan Bridge at 257 Gold Street.

The Thor spokesperson did not specify what brokers were involved in the deal. The six-story property between Smith and Hoyt streets is also home to a number of government agencies, including the New York State Department of Labor and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Thor purchased the property for $136 million in 2015 from Brooklyn Tabernacle and Treeline Companies, as Commercial Observer reported at the time.

