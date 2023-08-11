Autism Therapy Clinic Opens Sixth Maryland Location at Arcadia Business Park

Verbal Beginnings, a Columbia, Md.-based autism therapy company, will open a clinic at Arcadia Business Park, a 61-acre business park in Frederick, Md. owned by St. John Properties.

Verbal Beginnings will occupy 17,040 square feet at 4714 Arcadia Drive, a single-story building containing 32,040 square feet of flex space. The clinic plans to open in the fall with 80 employees, the majority of whom will be clinical technicians. It will be Verbal Beginnings’ sixth location in the state.

“Arcadia Business Park emerged as the ideal location for our first Frederick facility based on its proximity to major highways and the flexibility of the space, which will allow us to properly execute our build-out mix of classrooms, office space and recreational areas,” Nick Chappell, Verbal Beginnings’ co-founder and co-CEO, told Commercial Observer.

“Verbal Beginnings has been working with Frederick-area families for many years, and this facility will create a brick-and-mortar option for those that need it, as well as enable us to significantly extend our program in this growing area.”

Each Verbal Beginnings facility is designed with bright and engaging colors, child-sized furniture, interactive displays and a unique theme to help remove the stigma of a cold and intimidating medical office, Chappell said.

The Arcadia Business Park currently consists of four single-story flex and R&D buildings that total approximately 160,000 square feet of space, and two high-bay warehouse buildings that comprise nearly 240,000 square feet of space.

Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord, while Dan Kleuger of The Tenant Agency represented the client in the deal.

