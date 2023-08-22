Aisle Be Watching
The Grocery Store Revolution in Retail
By Max Gross and Nicholas Rizzi August 22, 2023 6:00 am
This episode serves a flavorful blend of real estate insights and culinary tales, as we explore the rapid emergence of modern grocery stores across the continental US. Guided by our Editor-in-Chief, Max Gross, and web editor Nick Rizzi, listeners will journey through the transformative impact these establishments are making in retail. And for a sprinkle of fun, can you guess who among our hosts is a die-hard Trader Joe's fan and who leans more towards Whole Foods? Tune in to unravel the mysteries of retail evolution and enjoy a side dish of light-hearted banter.