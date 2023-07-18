Finance  ·  Acquisition
Pittsburgh

Wells Fargo Leads $100M Credit Facility for Manufactured Housing JV

By July 18, 2023 5:23 pm
reprints
Kenowa Estates at 14966 Pleasant Valley Road in Chillicothe, Ohio is one of the of eight assets across strategic sub-markets in the Pittsburgh, Pa. metropolitan statistical area. Castle Park is acquiring with the credit facility. Photo: Newmark

Castle Park Investments has nabbed a $100 million credit facility as part of its newly formed $500 million joint venture equity partnership targeting manufactured housing acquisitions, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Wells Fargo (WFC) led the credit facility deal in a transaction arranged by Newmark (NMRK)’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly and Chris Kramer

SEE ALSO: Beach Point Provides $105M for LA County Multifamily Deal: Source

Newmark also formed the manufacturing housing JV in March in which Castle Park teamed up with an unnamed global private equity firm to acquire manufactured housing, recreational vehicle resorts and campground assets throughout the U.S.

Concurrent with the $100 million acquisition loan facility, Newmark announced that Castle Park will acquire a 514-lot portfolio of eight assets across strategic submarkets in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Castle Park will also utilize the credit facility to acquire additional manufactured housing assets across the country.

“The Castle Park venture will now be able to scale and grow their portfolio in a highly efficient manner due to the accretive financing of the Wells Fargo facility,” Stolly said in a statement. 

The transaction is part of Newmark’s continued push into complex equity raising for both platform and programmatic JVs. In early March, Newmark procured a $240 million joint venture equity partnership between Burton-Katzman and DRA Advisors to recapitalize 24 industrial properties in the Midwest. 

Officials at Wells Fargo and Castle Park did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Castle Park Investments, Chris Kramer, Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Newmark, Wells Fargo
New Yorker Hotel Sign in New York City
Finance
New York City

New Yorker Hotel’s $106M Loan Hits the Market

By Cathy Cunningham and Nicholas Rizzi
The six-story development is underway on 2 acres at 400 West Valley Boulevard in the small city of San Gabriel, Calif.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Los Angeles

Beach Point Provides $105M for LA County Multifamily Deal: Source

By Greg Cornfield
A rendering for Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development's mixed-use project at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Valley National Bank Leads $252M Construction Loan for Coney Island Mixed-Use Project

By Andrew Coen