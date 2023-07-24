Senior Center BronxWorks Relocating to 31 West Tremont

BronxWorks, a nonprofit that runs a senior center in the borough, is relocating one of its outposts to 31 West Tremont Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tenant signed a 15-year, 7,700-square-foot lease in the Atlantic Development Group-owned 31 West Tremont after structural issues at its 200 West Tremont Avenue location forced a move, according to Ripco Real Estate’s Samuel Hartstein.

SEE ALSO: GTS Extends Lease at 545 Madison Avenue

Atlantic Development, founded by residential landlord Peter Fine, could not be reached for comment. Hartstein represented both sides in the deal.

Asking rent was $40 per square foot, according to the broker.

BronxWorks is a human service organization that works to “feed, shelter, teach and support” residents in the Bronxh and runs 10 senior centers around the borough, according to its website. It has been at 200 West Tremont for nearly three decades and had to find a new temporary location while scouring the borough for a new spot, Hartstein said.

“It was a challenge finding another site in the same neighborhood where the senior center was for over 25 years, but we were able to make it happen,” Hartstein said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.