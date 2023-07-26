Features
New York City

Podcast: Submerged Land and Million-Dollar Ventures

Dive into this week's water themed episode with Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham & Chava Gourarie

By , and July 26, 2023 12:43 pm
Tune in to the “Back Story” podcast to hear Commercial Observer editors Max Gross, Cathy Cunningham and Chava Gourarie discuss how the special Water Issue came together, including the story of the Florida man who’s been buying up submerged land and charging people millions for access.

