Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Orange County Shopping Center Refinanced With $17M Loan

By July 28, 2023 11:34 am
reprints
The Village Center at 17900 Magnolia Street in Fountain Valley, Calif. Photo: Gantry

Paragon Commercial Group40|86 Mortgage Capital0"> has refinanced the Village Center shopping center in Fountain Valley, Calif., with a $17 million permanent loan.

San Francisco-based Gantry arranged the financing from 40|86 Mortgage Capital at a five-year, fixed rate for the retail center at 17900 Magnolia Street anchored by a Sprouts Farmers Market, a Rite Aid and a Dollar Tree, according to the brokerage. The fresh debt will retire the bridge financing that existed on the property.

SEE ALSO: Shvo Scores $190M Loan for Historic Miami Beach Redevelopment

“Nothing has been easy to finance in the current market climate, but we have had great success at Gantry in funding loans for suburban grocery-anchored retail with our correspondent insurance companies,” Gantry’s Braden Turnbull, who represented Paragon with George Mitsanas and Austin Ridge, said in a statement. 

40|86 Mortgage Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Los Angeles-based Paragon used the initial bridge loan to acquire and make improvements to the Village Center, and upon completion of those tasks set out to find a refinance deal with interest-only terms until it reaches maturity, Turnbull said.

“The sponsor is now stabilized for a legacy hold after working with Gantry to identify a viable structure to capitalize on the center’s improved performance and strong local market fundamentals,” Turnbull said.

It is unclear who the lender is as well as the value of the existing bridge loan.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

17900 Magnolia Street, 40|86 Mortgage Capital, Dollar Tree, Gantry, Paragon Commercial Group, Sprouts Farmers Market, 40|86 Mortgage Capital, Dollar Tree, Gantry, Paragon Commercial Group
The Raleigh redevelopment project.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Shvo Scores $190M Loan for Historic Miami Beach Redevelopment

By Julia Echikson
111 Wall Street
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Nightingale’s 111 Wall Street Faces Foreclosure From Oaktree Capital

By Mark Hallum
Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Finance  ·  Industry
National

Fed Hikes Interest Rates to 22-Year High… Is This the Last Time?

By Brian Pascus