New Rules Aim to Make Greening NYC’s Landmark Buildings Easier

The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) wants to help turn back the biological age of buildings under its protection.

The agency rubber-stamped a set of new rules Tuesday that commissioners say will make it easier for owners of historic buildings to get approval to make some climate resiliency and energy efficiency upgrades by circumventing full board votes.

Landlords will no longer have to bring their application before the entire commission to install certain types of solar panels and HVAC units in individual buildings, needing only staff-level approval, according to the LPC. Property owners in historic districts can also skip a full vote to plant garden beds and bioswales on sidewalks.

“With today’s vote, the commission continues to fulfill its commitment to a stronger and more resilient New York City, finding new ways to serve our small business community, and partnering with building owners as we move towards a more sustainable New York,” LPC chair Sarah Carroll said in a statement. “Landmarks-designated buildings can and should be climate resilient and energy efficient, and these rules will make it easier for building owners to achieve this common goal.

The LPC did not expand upon what level of work the staff-level permits would be limited to or if there would be any additional enforcement involved in maintaining a landmarked building’s historical essence as work commences.

The new rules are tied to Mayor Eric Adams’s wide-ranging push to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles to build and renovate buildings, and come as owners of larger properties will be forced to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or face fines.

Local Law 97 is set to take effect next year and will require owners of buildings 25,000 square feet or larger to reduce emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050 or face fines.

But even as Adams aims to ease some LPC rules, he launched a plan in April to boost preservation enforcement and prevent the demolition of historic properties due to owner or contractor neglect.

