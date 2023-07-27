Mixed-Use Project in Miramar Lands Retail Tenants

A fitness center, a coffee shop and a barbershop are the first retail tenants at a new mixed-use development in Miramar, a Miami suburb in southwestern Broward County.

The new tenants are part of Related Group’s Manor Miramar, a 393-unit apartment complex under construction at 1 Main Street. The eight-story project includes more than 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SEE ALSO: Union Electrician Trade Group Plans Training Center in Herald Square

JLL Senior Vice President Jonathan Rosen represented ownership in the lease negotiations. He said retail tenants will benefit from a built-in clientele of apartment residents.

The new tenants include Sweat440, a fitness concept offering 40-minute, high-intensity workouts. That user will take 3,200 square feet. Sweat440 also has locations in Coral Gables, Doral, Miami and Miami Beach. Josh Reich of Real Property Management Miami represented the fitness operator.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, a fast-casual eatery, will take 2,700 square feet at the corner of Main Street and Red Road. The company operates multiple locations in South Florida. Angel Sanchez of Curated Firm represented the tenant.

For its 20th location, The Spot Barbershop will occupy 1,500 square feet along the project’s pedestrian walkway fronting the Miramar City Hall Promenade. Alex Espinola of IMA Real Estate represented the tenant.

Manor Miramar is scheduled to open later this year.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.





