The Legal Aid Society will keep its offices at 199 Water Street for another five years, Commercial Observer has learned.

The nonprofit signed a lease to keep its 72,019-square-foot office in the building, also known as One Seaport Plaza, where it has been for 20 years, according to landlord Jack Resnick & Sons.

Legal Aid announced in June 2021 that it would consolidate its three Manhattan offices — including its 199 Water Street locale — to 198,900 square feet at 40 Worth Street. It’s unclear what happened with those plans and Legal Aid did not respond to requests for comment.

Also renewing in the building is the Center for Reproductive Rights, which has been in the property for 10 years. The center signed a 15-year lease to keep its 35,995 square feet, the landlord said.

Asking rents were between the high $50s to low $60, according to the landlord.

“These firms’ commitments are not only important for their missions but for Downtown Manhattan as well,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement.

Adam Rapoport and Brett Greenberg represented the landlord in-house while Craig Reicher and Christopher Mansfield of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated the deal on behalf of The Legal Aid Society. Daniel Horowitz, Jeffrey Peck, Ira Schuman and Stephan Steiner of Savills handled the deal for the Center for Reproductive Rights’ lease.

“Ten years ago, when we first negotiated its lease, the Center for Reproductive Rights’ space was ahead of its time in terms of design and functionality for collaboration. It remains very effective in the post-COVID office environment,” Horowitz said in a statement.

CBRE declined to comment.

Built in 1984, the 1.1 million-square-foot building sits between John and Fulton streets and features a lobby designed by Swanke Hayden Connell Architects. Other tenants in the building include Frank Recruitment Group and the American Friends of Hebrew University.

